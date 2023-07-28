Warrant issued for former county councilman

Jul. 28—ANDERSON — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Madison County councilman Steve Sumner after he failed to appear at a court hearing.

Sumner, 52, failed to appear in court Thursday in Madison County Circuit Court Division 3. A warrant for his arrest was issued by Special Judge Jeffrey Todd of Grant County.

"I have no idea why my client did not show up," Sumner's attorney Cody Cogswell said.

Cogswell was recently appointed to represent Sumner after attorney Bob Summerfield withdrew from the case.

A continuance of the scheduled Sept. 5 trial date has been requested.

"Counsel has not made contact with the defendant since being appointed on the case and has tried every avenue to do so," Cogswell's motion for the continuance states.

The state is objecting to the continuance of the trial date.

Sumner faces a total of 13 criminal charges for alleged sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.

If convicted, Sumner faces a possible prison sentence ranging from 10 to 57 years and maximum fines of up to $120,000.

The most serious charge is a Level 3 felony rape.

Sumner is currently free after posting a $5,000 bond.

Charging information for the rape charge states that between July 1, 2020, and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner knowingly or intentionally had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16 when the person was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

Following his arrest in December, Sumner said he was innocent of the charges.

He was arrested initially on criminal charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography, both Level 6 felonies.

Sumner was elected to the Madison County Council from District 2 in 2018 and resigned from his seat on the council in 2021.

He also served as a pastor with the Lighthouse Church in Anderson.

Investigators obtained forensic information from cellphones belonging to both Sumner and the girl. On Sumner's cellphone, investigators found numerous images and videos of a young nude female.

Story continues

The girl said all but two of the photographs were of her taken in 2019 or the beginning of 2020, according to the charging information.

The girl told investigators Sumner indicated to her he looked at the images and it "turned him on."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.