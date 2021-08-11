Warrant issued for Gallitzin man accused of threatening to shoot caseworkers

Aug. 11—GALLITZIN — Police in Gallitzin Borough are searching for the man accused of threatening to shoot two Cambria County employees and a family member, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Richard Harrison Appleman, 37, of the 700 block of Hemlock Street, Gallitzin.

According to a criminal complaint, Appleman allegedly said on Tuesday that he was going to shoot two Children and Youth Services caseworks because a baby was removed from his custody a day earlier.

He also threatened to shoot the child's grandmother, the complaint said.

Police in Gallitzin and Ebensburg investigating the case contacted the Cambria County District Attorney's office after a family member told them that Appleman was capable of carrying out his threats, the complaint said.

Appleman is charged with three counts each of terroristic threats and harassment.