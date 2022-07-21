Warrant issued for individual in connection to Chambersburg shooting

The Chambersburg Police Department has issued an arrest warrant in connection with a July 12 shooting that killed a dog and left bullet holes in a structure and two cars.

Hailey Ann Mia Torres, 21, is wanted for criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to the department's Crimewatch page.

Police had said previously they were searching for Torres, as well as Kaywan Dean Johnson, whom they believe might have information related to the case. On Thursday, police said they also were looking for Dajohn Narya Sanders Sr., whom they think might have details on the case.

The drive-by shooting occurred on July 12 at about 12:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg Police said previously.

The blue 2006 Infinity FX SUV that drove past a residence and from which multiple shots were fired has since been recovered by police. One residence was occupied by an individual, who was not hurt, police said. It is not clear whether the dog that was killed was at the residence hit by gunfire.

Torrres is believed to be driving a gray 2018 Kia Forte, with Pennsylvania registration LLR-2358.

Police said the shooting "is an isolated incident between the parties involved."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on franklin.crimewatchpa.com/chambersburgpd.

