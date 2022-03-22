Warrant issued for man accused of beating woman, holding her against her will

Mar. 22—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant Monday for a man accused of severely beating his girlfriend in an attack that left her with broken ribs and cigarette burns and preventing her from seeking medical help or going to police.

Bobby Trujillo, 39, of Santa Fe is charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery on a household member resulting in great bodily harm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

A deputy took the woman's complaint at a local hospital just after midnight Monday. She said the incident had occurred about a week prior, but Trujillo had prevented her from going to the hospital for days, the complaint said.

The woman said the altercation happened at a Lopez Lane residence she and Trujillo shared with his elderly grandfather.

During the night, she said, Trujillo got drunk and began punching her and calling her names.

At one point, she was able to get out of the house and run down the street, but Trujillo "caught up to her and began hitting her in the streets," the complaint said.

Someone reported the commotion to 911 dispatchers, according to the complaint, but the woman said she went back inside because she was afraid Trujillo would harm her worse if she didn't.

Back inside the house, the woman said, Trujillo threw her down and began kicking her in the side. When she tried to get away, she said, Trujillo would pull her hair and punch her in the face.

"She also told me he put a cigarette out on her leg causing a burn," the deputy wrote in the complaint.

Online court records show Trujillo has a criminal record dating back to 2009, which includes multiple DWI arrests, drug possession charges and counts of shoplifting.

His six most recent cases were dismissed, either because a state or city police officer failed to appear for a hearing or because prosecutors needed more information to proceed, according to court records. Among the dismissals were the following:

* A charge of driving with a suspended license from 2015; a New Mexico State Police officer failed to appear.

* A 2020 forgery and larceny case. Trujillo was accused of trying to cash a stolen check. The District Attorney's Office dismissed it "pending complete discovery."

* A May 2021 case charging Trujillo with aggravated DWI, speeding, having an open container of alcohol and driving with a suspended license. Trujillo was accused of having a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit. Prosecutors dismissed the case the same day it was filed, "pending further investigation."

* A June 2021 case charging Trujillo with driving on a suspended license and improper equipment; a state police officer failed to appear.

* An August 2021 case in which Trujillo was charged with attempted battery and shoplifting; it was dismissed in October after a Santa Fe police officer failed to appear.

* A September 2021 case in which Trujillo was charged with shoplifting more than $600 worth of Gucci perfume from a Santa Fe cosmetic store; the District Attorney's Office dismissed it two months later "pending further investigation."

All but one of the cases were dismissed "without prejudice," meaning they could still be refiled. That might happen.

Franchesca Perdue, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office, said Monday, "We are just waiting for complete discovery from law enforcement, then we will be refiling on those cases."

She said prosecutors received evidence for the 2021 DWI case — which originated from the sheriff's office — in February and expect to refile it soon.

Perdue said the District Attorney's Office is still waiting for information from the Santa Fe Police Department in the 2020 forgery case and September 2021 shoplifting case.

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Benjamin Valdez wrote in an email Monday the department has provided evidence in both cases.

He said problems arise when officers don't appear in court to help prosecute a case.

"It is disappointing when a case is dismissed due to lack of appearance by our officers," Valdez wrote, "recognizing a lot of effort goes into bringing cases before the Court in the pursuit of justice for victims. The Courts assist [the department] by providing notice when an officer fails to appear so it can be addressed by the employee's supervisor."

State police did not respond to requests for comment on its officers' failure to appear.