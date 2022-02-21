Warrant issued for man accused of killing CATS bus driver. He is not in custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of killing a CATS bus driver in Charlotte earlier this month.

The suspect, Darian Dru Thavychith, is not currently in custody, according to a spokeswoman for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department.

Thavychith is 21 years old and has a Charlotte address, according to his arrest warrant. WSOC first reported the warrant.

Ethan Rivera was killed while driving a bus in uptown. Authorities said the deadly shooting appeared to be the result of road rage.

Sylvia Rivera, Ethan’s mother, pleaded with the public last week to help find the person who killed her son.

“Please somebody if you know anything, say something,” Rivera said last week. “This animal has to be taken off the street. If it happened to my son, your child could be next because this person didn’t seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind.”

Sylvia Rivera, mother of slain Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera, pleads for information about the suspect in her son’s shooting death during a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

None of the four passengers on the No. 22 Graham Street bus were injured. The suspect stayed in his vehicle during the shooting, and there is no evidence that there was another passenger, according to CMPD.

Rivera had two children and had moved to Charlotte from New York two years ago, the Observer previously reported.

His family is accepting donations through a GoFundMe page.