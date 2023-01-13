Warrant issued for man accused of sexually assaulting teen

Jan. 12—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Cornell skipped a court appearance this week, and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Dustin W. Kuechler, 26, 33 1/2 E. Elm St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with third-degree sexual assault and sexual intercourse with a child.

When Kuechler failed to appear in court Tuesday, Judge Ben Lane issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, a teenage girl told authorities that Kuechler entered her tent in the Cornell area and had sexual intercourse with her in April of 2020. She was 16 at the time.

When police interviewed Kuechler, he admitted to having sex with the teen, but he claimed it was consensual.

Kuechler was never booked into jail, so there is not a photo available.