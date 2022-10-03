Warrant issued for man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Oct. 3—MANKATO — A Mankato man was charged with criminal sexual misconduct Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Nickalus Charles Eldridge, 34, faces a felony for the misconduct charge and another felony for making violent threats in Blue Earth County District Court.

Child protection services received a report of sexual abuse by Eldridge on Sept. 9, according to a criminal complaint. The alleged victim, who is younger than 16, reported he touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping.

She also reportedly shared messages from Eldridge in which he threatened her.

Police contacted Eldridge by phone, according to the complaint, with him saying to come get him if they had evidence against him.

The complaint describes Eldridge as a "threat to public safety."

Police received a warrant for his arrest on Monday.

