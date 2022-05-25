Warrant issued, man charged in deadly shooting the led to Dayton SWAT standoff

May 25—A warrant has been issued for a man's arrest in a deadly shooting outside a Dayton apartment last week that prompted a SWAT standoff.

Myquan R. Taylor, 29, of Dayton, died Saturday morning at Miami Valley Hospital, said Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Around 6:40 a.m. last Wednesday, Dayton police responded to a reported shooting behind an apartment in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street. A 911 caller said a neighbor shot another a man, later identified as Taylor, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Taylor was shot in the lower back and also grazed near his right hip, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit. He was transported to the hospital where he died three days later.

Witnesses identified 44-year-old Johnny Lee Trigg Jr. as a suspect, according to court documents. Officers learned Trigg was last seen reportedly running into the back of an apartment on West Stewart Street following the shooting.

When police couldn't contact the suspect, they called SWAT and hostage negotiation units to respond. The standoff ended around 1:15 p.m. after police earned the suspect was not inside the apartment.

Investigators found three fired shell casings while searching the area, according to court documents.

Trigg was charged with two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability and one count of discharging a firearm near a prohibited premises Tuesday, according to Dayton Municipal Court.

Taylor and Trigg were known to each other and had been in an argument over the last two weeks, Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Trigg's location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), the Dayton homicide unit at 937-333-1199 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (2867).