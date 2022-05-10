Warrant issued for man in connection to Miami County catalytic converter theft

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say was involved in a catalytic converter theft.

Detectives are looking for Sean Reason, 24, of Greenville. He is 6 feet tall, 195 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in the Greenville and Darke County areas.

Reason is suspected to be involved with the theft that occurred in Concord Township in April.

The Sheriff’s office says Reason driving a white 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Indiana plates during the theft.

Reason has a felony warrant out for his arrest in Miami County for breaking and entering, as well as theft.

Anyone with information on Reason’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement or the Miami County Communications Center at (937)-440-9911.