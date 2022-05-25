Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with Merced shooting, police say

Police are looking for man wanted in connection with a Merced shooting that left the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound last week.

Authorities have issued an attempted murder warrant for 25-year-old Christopher Henderson of Oakdale, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex in the area of East main and G Streets on May 17, at about 9:21 p.m..

Officers arrived on scene and found a 40-year-old victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man was transported to an area trauma center for treatment.

Authorities said that during the course of an investigation, detectives learned the victim was involved in some sort of altercation with Henderson. Police said Henderson was visiting the apartment complex when he allegedly shot the victim.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Det. Christian Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725 or through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.