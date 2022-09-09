Warrant issued for man after woman killed at her Sealey Drive apartment

Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in her Sealey Drive apartment.

Trashai Siske, 28, was found dead Sept. 1 after neighbors called on Metro Nashville police to do a welfare check about 6:30 a.m. A witness told police there was an argument before several gunshots.

Police are looking for 38-year-old Ricky Thomas Johnson in connection with the shooting, according to a Friday news release. A warrant for a charge of criminal homicide was issued Johnson's arrest.

Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

