Warrant issued for Merced man accused of sexually abusing child, police say

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Merced man who is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Merced police at 6:44 p.m. Saturday received a call regarding continuous sexual abuse of child, according to a department news release.

Police said Lucas Rodriguez Salgado, 46, of Merced, was identified as the suspect.

Detectives responded to assist in the investigation and attempted to locate Salgado. Authorities said Salgado has ceased contact with the involved persons and has fled in an effort to avoid capture.

A $1.2 million warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the post. Authorities are requesting assistance from the public in locating Salgado.

Anyone with inflation regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Cruz Jasso at 209-385-8889 or by email at jassoc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.