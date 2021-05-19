Warrant issued for Muncie man accused of using fake checks in Ohio, Indiana

May 19—ELWOOD — A suspicious business owner prevented a man from walking away with hundreds of dollars in merchandise from his store and resulted in a warrant being issued for a Muncie man.

Kimber M. Dixon, 56, is wanted for Level 6 felony check deception in Madison County, but has two additional warrants out of Muncie City Court for driving while suspended, according to court records.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, Dixon visited Idlewine Lawn Service in Elwood, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Madison County sheriff's deputy Juan Galan. Dixon attempted to purchase two chainsaws with a check for $898.78.

Darrell Idlewine gave Galan a memo that was delivered to Idlewine on Feb. 8. The memo stated Dixon with Dixon Concrete was using fake checks in the Ohio and Indiana area to target several hardware stores and had stolen thousands of dollars worth of equipment, according to the affidavit.

Idlewine said Dixon began to act nervous when told that he would have to wait for the check to clear before the merchandise could be taken from the store, according to the affidavit.

Dixon left the store promising to return, but never did, according to the affidavit. Idlewine, however, was able to get Dixon's information from his driver's license and license plate before he left and contacted law enforcement.

Through his investigation, Galan was able to obtain bank records for Dixon's account showing "Mr. Dixon did not have sufficient funds in his account which would have been honored by the financial institution," according to the affidavit.

In 2018, Dixon was charged with Level 6 felony counterfeiting in Delaware Circuit Court 5 and he has two pending cases both filed on March 29 for check fraud and check deception. One case is in Wayne Superior Court 1 and the other is in Muncie City Court.

