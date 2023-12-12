Warrant issued for Nescopeck man alleging he punched 11-year-old girl

Dec. 12—NESCOPECK — Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny obtained an arrest warrant charging a Nescopeck man on allegations he punched an 11-year-old girl and slammed her mother onto a floor on Monday.

James Paul Drake Shunoski, 37, address listed as 115 Chestnut St., stands accused of punching the girl when she asked him to lower the volume of music because she had school, according to court records.

Shunoski is further accused, court records say, of dragging the girl's mother onto a porch and slamming her onto the floor several times.

The alleged assaults occurred at a residence next to Shunoski.

State police in court records say Shunoski went to the neighbor's house and began playing music at about 8 p.m. Monday.

The girl asked Shunoski to lower the volume because she had school when Shunoski punched the girl in the head and slammed her into kitchen cabinets, court records say.

Shunoski then allegedly dragged the girl's mother onto the back porch and slammed her onto the floor several times.

Shunoski fled the scene prior to state police troopers arriving on scene.

State police filed an arrest warrant charging Shunoski with two counts of simple assault and a single count of harassment with District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Shickshinny.

Shunoski is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, hazel eyes and red or auburn hair. Anyone with information about Shunoski's whereabouts is asked to call State Police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.