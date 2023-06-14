Warrant issued for Richmond man, facing dealing and firearm charges, who fled from trooper

RICHMOND, Ind. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Richmond man who escaped after leading an Indiana State Police trooper on a vehicle chase that ended with a crash.

Chavis Delure Whittaker, 32, was charged last week in Wayne Superior Court 2 with dealing in cocaine, dealing in meth, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court documents, the state trooper on the night of June 3 tried to pull over a pickup truck driven by Whittaker for a traffic offense.

However, Whittaker reportedly refused to stop, running a stop sign at Harris and J streets before driving down an alley.

The Richmond man allegedly drove into a yard in the 300 block of Northwest I Street, where his truck struck a parked vehicle head-on.

More: Traffic stop in Richmond leads to two arrests, seizure of 67 grams of meth

Whittaker emerged from the truck and was held at gunpoint by the state trooper before he ran from the scene, at one point scaling a fence as he fled.

Near the truck, authorities found a plastic bag containing 63 grams of what was believed to be meth, five bags containing a total of 13 grams of cocaine, and a 9mm handgun.

Because of a criminal record that includes convictions for dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug and criminal recklessness, Whittaker is prohibited from possessing firearms.

When arrested he will be held under a $50,000 cash bond.

At the time of the June 3 incident, Whittaker was awaiting trial on a total of five charges filed in two Wayne Superior Court 1 cases in 2021 — aggravated battery, dealing in cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer and resisting law enforcement.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man faces dealing, firearm charges after fleeing from trooper