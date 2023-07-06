Warrant issued for Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

Jul. 5—ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old Rochester man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last month at a Rochester residence, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Alex Allen Schneider is charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to provide his address so police could mail him a court summons.

According to the criminal complaint:

Schneider sexually assaulted a girl following a birthday party in Olmsted County on June 18, 2023. The Rochester Police Department began investigating the case that day after the girl went to a hospital to receive a medical examination.

Law enforcement interviewed the families of both parties who told police that Schneider disclosed the sexual assault to them.

"It just happened ... I just messed up," he told one family member. Schneider said the assault would not have happened had he been sober.

While RPD was looking for him, the agency received a message from a lawyer that invoked Schneider's right to remain silent.

A detective with RPD agreed to send him a summons for Schneider to appear in court if an address was provided for Schneider. No address was provided for Schneider and a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 30, 2023.