Warrant issued for Santa Fe man, 25, accused of raping 14-year-old girl

Aug. 25—A Santa Fe man is accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in October.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Jorge Timoteo Perez Martinez, 25. Perez Martinez is accused of raping the girl in a parking lot in Santa Fe and at his house, where he had taken her against her will, according to charging documents filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

He faces four counts of criminal sexual penetration and three counts of kidnapping as well as one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all felonies.

New Mexico State Police began an investigation in April. The girl — who is identified only by her initials in court documents — told police she went to the parking lot near the Regal movie theater in Santa Fe with friends and that she was drunk when she encountered Perez Martinez.

State police did not answer a question Friday about whether Perez Martinez had been arrested.