Warrant issued for second woman after kids left in car while mother was at appointment

Jun. 24—ANDERSON — A second woman has been charged with five counts of neglect for leaving children unattended inside a car during a doctor's visit.

A warrant for the arrest of Mikayla R. Gordon, 27, of Anderson was issued Tuesday from Madison Circuit Court 5. She is charged with five counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.

When contacted by The Herald Bulletin on Thursday, Gordon said she knew a warrant was issued for her arrest but declined to comment.

Gordon's sister, Chessany Marie Robbins, 23, of Anderson is also charged with five counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent. She was arrested on June 9, the day of the incident.

Anderson police found five children unattended in a vehicle at 1:20 p.m., in the 2000 block of Meridian Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Department Officer Gordon Corner.

A woman reported the unattended children in the parking lot after watching them play with the lights and windshield wipers, according to the affidavit. She told APD officers she was worried about the children in the heat and watched one of the children roll a window down and hang his head outside the vehicle.

Corner said he located a white minivan in a side lot with the children inside the vehicle. The oldest child was an 8-year-old girl, who reportedly told Corner that Robbins and Gordon were inside the building at a doctor's appointment for an ultrasound.

The other children in the van with the 8-year-old were two 6-year-olds, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle, which wasn't locked, was running and the air conditioner was turned on to low, but the air coming from the vents was warm, according to the affidavit.

A boy inside the car was completely naked and one of the children told Corner that he had vomited inside the car, according to the affidavit.

"I observed what appeared to be fresh vomit on the front passenger seat and in the rear passenger area of the vehicle," Corner wrote in the affidavit.

Corner requested medics to evaluate the children, after noticing the 1-year-old was "pale and lethargic" sitting in an unsecured car seat. All of the children were taken to St. Vincent Anderson for treatment.

Corner said the temperature when he located the children was 74 degrees outside and humidity was at 84%.

Gordon was brought out of the doctor's office by an officer. She told police she thought the 8-year-old was old enough to supervise the four younger children, according to the affidavit.

Robbins also was located and told Corner that three of the children in the vehicle were her children and the other two children belonged to her stepmother, according to the affidavit. She said she thought the oldest child "would be OK with them."

When the children were interviewed, officers learned they used a box in the back of the van to go to the restroom while they waited, three of the children vomited in the van and one child said it was hot inside the vehicle.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.