Warrant issued in Smoothie King robbery

Feb. 16—Update on armed robbery at Athens Smoothie King

After an extensive investigation, following the robbery that occurred at Smoothie King, the Athens Police Department was able to develop information leading to the arrest of Benny Ray Stafford (DOB 03/27/1984). During the investigations, it was determined that Stafford closely resembled a suspect responsible for several other robberies that occurred in the City of Huntsville, within the last week. The obtained information was then shared with the Huntsville Police Department and they were able to locate Stafford at a motel off of Memorial Parkway.

Stafford was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department for three (3) counts of Robbery First Degree, regarding the robberies that occurred in their jurisdiction. Stafford is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.

The Athens Police Department has obtained an additional warrant for Robbery First Degree. Once Stafford is released from Madison County Jail, he will be extradited back to Athens.