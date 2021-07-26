Warrant issued for St. Paul man in fatal Olmsted County overdose

Jul. 26—A warrant has been issued for a St. Paul man charged with providing the drugs that lead to an Olmsted County man's fatal overdose in April 2021.

Jimmie Lee Campbell, 56, of St. Paul, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with a single count of third-degree murder sell/give/distribute controlled substance-schedules 1 &2.

Rochester police were called about 7:15 a.m. on April 29, 2021, to a residence in Northwest Rochester for a report of an unresponsive man. First responders attempted to revive the man, who was not identified in court documents, but were unsuccessful. It was determined the man died of a toxic overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

Investigators learned that the man was staying at his aunt's home at the time of his death and had been driven to Hastings, Minn., the day before he was found dead to visit his girlfriend. Both the man's aunt and his father told police he seemed intoxicated that day. Police found messages between the man and his girlfriend "discussing attempting to obtain controlled substances on April 27 and 28. Some of the messages focused on obtaining pills or slang terms for pills."

Using cellphone data, police said the man traveled to a St. Paul tobacco shop. Surveillance footage from the shop showed him getting into Campbell's vehicle, exchanging items and then getting out of Campbell's vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

"In total, (the man) was in Campbell's vehicle for approximately 13 seconds," the complaint states, noting that the investigator recognized this is a consistent with hand-to-hand drug transactions.

Police made contact with Campbell on July 21 in St. Paul and searched him and his vehicle. Officers reportedly found 29 individually packaged bindles of suspected heroin, cocaine, numerous cell phones, marijuana, additional items of drug paraphernalia and 10 pills suspected to be counterfeit Oxycodone. The pills matched the partial pills found in the man's wallet after his death.

Campbell allegedly admitted to being the person in the surveillance video with the man, but denied selling him drugs. The criminal complaint states that Campbell is in custody in Ramsey County. An Olmsted County court date had not been scheduled as of Monday morning.