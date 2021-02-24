Warrant issued for Superior man who failed to appear for child pornography case

Feb. 23—An arrest warrant has been issued for a Superior man after he failed to appear for a hearing in a child pornography case.

Ronald Eugene Williams, 49, is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Online court records show Williams, who was free on a personal recognizance bond, failed to appear for a Jan. 12 hearing. A warrant was issued for his arrest and his bond was converted from a $10,000 personal recognizance bond into a $10,000 secured bond.

According to a release, Boulder County Sheriff's Office detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force in November received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about illegal internet activity at a residence in the 200 block of Mohawk Circle, specifically related to child exploitation material.

Multiple people lived in the residence, but detectives identified Williams as the suspect through interviews and searches of electronic devices, the release said.

Forensic examination of Williams' devices indicated he was using "anonymous chat applications and a dark web browser to conduct his illegal activity," and that Williams "often posted as a single mother on these chat applications to distribute, receive and exploit illegal images from other users."

There were more than 8,000 known child exploitation images and videos found on Williams' devices.