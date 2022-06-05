Warrant issued for suspected Estero turtle thief after he misses court date

About 18 turtles and tortoises worth about $30,000 have been returned to The Turtle Source in Estero after they were allegedly stolen by a man visiting the breeder and keeper for a repair job.

A bench warrant has been issued for Jermaine Wofford, 48, of Riverview, just south of Tampa. He was scheduled to appear June 1 for a case management conference before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce E. Kyle on charges of grand larceny.

Wofford is a suspect in the theft of 18 tortoises and turtles — worth about $30,000 according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office — at The Turtle Source. The alleged thefts were likely made during two visits, in February and March.

Owner Marcus Cantos, a 30-year experienced award-winning breeder and keeper in Estero, said that most of the reptiles have been returned but a number remain missing.

"We definitely do (have some unaccounted for). We wish we didn't. We got five of them (back) so that brought the total outstanding down to around $21,000," he said. "We never heard anything back about the rest."

He said The Turtle Source is among about 40 turtle breeders in Florida and the facility breeds around 128 species.

Cantos said that the business noticed the missing reptiles shortly after a repairman made a visit to the site.

After checking the site's surveillance cameras they saw the perpetrator "helping himself," Cantos said.

Cantos called in the Sheriff's Office who used facial recognition software to identify the man and trace him to Hillsborough County where they recovered five of the missing creatures.

The Turtle Source owner said Sunday that the case has taken an odd turn.

"He turns around and he tells his lawyer and the (assistant district attorney) ... he says 'I was actually bartering it out for turtles, I was doing my work for turtles'," Cantos said.

The Hillsborough County man was originally called out to repair a beverage cooler and was asked to look at a washer.

Cantos said Wofford had problems with both repairs.

"We paid him a check for $300-$400 for the first part, in his first visit, which cleared," Cantos said. He said another check, for a second visit, was also cut, before any missing turtles were discovered.

"We did stop payment on that check," Cantos said. "Does it make any sense at all that we'd be bartering out for a service that was a hundred times the value in turtles?"

At The Turtle Source in Estero, a golden flame Florida red-bellied turtle can range from $945 to $8,995. Two of these species were among those taken.

Some of the tortoises and turtles the breeder offers can go upward of nearly $9,000. For example, an adult Sulcata tortoise on the website — one of the species taken and also called an African spurred tortoise — is advertised up to $1,595; a Galapagos Island tortoise ranges up to $6,995; and a golden flame Florida red-bellied turtle can reach $8,995.

Cantos said he is going to install signage at his breeding site, a certified agricultural facility, outlining a state statute that thefts of agricultural items produced on a farm facility such as reptiles, fish or animals comes with a felony charge and a minimum $10,000 fine.

"It's a wonderful law," Cantos said. "It's kind of the way cattlemen do it, or the way construction guys do it, with good reason. They don't want people messing with their stuff."

Cantos was concerned that maybe the thefts were being done "to order." He said if someone was so inclined and took photos of the species being bred then they could definitely find someone willing to buy them.

The species taken were hatched at the facility, which lessens the sting a tiny bit, Cantos said.

"Thank goodness we hatched most of that, so it's not truly out-of-pocket," he said. "But it is stuff I could have sold otherwise."

Cantos' biggest concern is how the reptiles are ultimately treated because, he said, not everyone has the proper respect and ability.

"In some cultures they eat turtles," he said. "They will kind of make a show of it. If you can eat a $1,000 turtle for dinner you must be rich."

