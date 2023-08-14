Warrant issued for teen charged in Medford attack for cutting off his GPS ankle monitor, police say

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Somerville teenager who has cut off his GPS ankle monitor, violating his probation following an attack on a woman who was out on her nightly walk in Medford last month.

Nature Moncoeur, 18, of “violated his probation by cutting off his GPS ankle monitor and there is an outstanding warrant for his arrest,” police said in a tweet on Monday.

Moncoeur was arrested in July and charged with assault and battery and attempted kidnapping after a woman was attacked while out walking, according to police.

Officers responding to the area of Main and Royall streets around 10:45 p.m. on July 3 learned that a woman in her 20s had been physically assaulted, police said.

The victim told police she first noticed the suspect near the intersection of Boston Avenue and College Avenue, and realized he was following her.

“When she made it to the end of Royall Street at Main Street, the man ran up to her, grabbed her, and struck her several times, police said last month. “After a brief struggle in which the woman was fighting back and screaming loudly, the suspect fled back down Royall Street toward College Avenue.”

Anyone with information on Moncoeur’s whereabouts is urged to call police immediately at 781-391-6767.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

