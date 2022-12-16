Warrant issued for Tulsa man accused of sex crimes against children

Tulsa police are searching for a man wanted for more than a dozen charges, including child molestation and child pornography.

A warrant has been issued for Jimmie Doyle McGlothlin. He faces 11 counts of lewd molestation of a minor, two counts of manufacturing or possessing child pornography, and one count of abuse by injury.

According to Lt. Stephen Lamb with the Tulsa Police Department Child Crisis Unit, McGlothlin is accused of multiple sex crimes spanning over the course of two decades.

McGlothlin has made both homicidal and suicidal comments, saying, “he will not go to jail.”

He is 42-years-old, 5′3, and weighs around 140 pounds. He has a humped back, several tattoos, skin tags on his eyes, and poor dental hygiene.

Investigators believe that McGlothlin could be camping near Lake Keystone. He is known to associate with a criminal motorcycle gang and has guns.

If you see McGlothlin or know where he’s at, please call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story.