Warrant issued: Woman accused of violating probation two days after child abuse conviction

FARMINGTON — An arrest warrant has been issued for Martha Crouch just two days after she was convicted of attempted child abuse, accusing her of violating her probation.

Chief District Court Judge Curtis Gurley on the afternoon of Dec. 10 signed a bench warrant for 56-year-old Crouch, according to a copy of the arrest warrant.

Crouch on Dec. 8 pleaded no contest during a hearing in Aztec District Court to a fourth-degree felony count of attempted child abuse and received supervised probation as part of a plea agreement.

Martha Crouch is brought into the courtroom for a preliminary hearing on July 11, 2019 in Aztec Magistrate Court in Aztec.

As part of the plea agreement, a felony count of extreme cruelty to animals and a petty misdemeanor count obstruction of investigation of child abuse charges were dismissed.

She was initially charged on June 24, 2019, accused of boiling puppies and abusing one of her daughters and interfering with a New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department investigation, according to The Daily Times archives.

A prosecutor during the Dec. 8 hearing stated there was no physical evidence for the animal cruelty charge with one witness’ testimony.

There was little to no information on the arrest warrant, aside from accusing her of failing to comply with the conditions of probation and declaring her afugitive from justice.

Gurley gave Crouch a year and six-month sentence to a state prison but suspended the sentence in favor of supervised probation.

There is a possibility Crouch could serve an 18-month sentence in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

If she were to serve the sentence, she would have 221 days of prison credit for being incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Woman accused of violating probation days after child abuse conviction