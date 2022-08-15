Warrant issued for woman in connection with Saturday shooting

Aug. 14—One man was killed and two women were shot in southeast Albuquerque on Saturday night over a personal dispute about some missing items, according to court records.

A warrant was issued Sunday for Angelica Aguilar, 27, on an open count of murder and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a shooting near Central and Dorado SE late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area just before 11 p.m., said officer Chase Jewell, a department spokesman. He said one man died at the scene and two women were shot and taken to the hospital.

The warrant identifies the man who died at Jesus Martinez, Jr., 21, and the two women as Amber Apache, 22, and Nicole Apache, whose age isn't listed in court documents. Amber was shot in the abdomen and Nicole was shot in the thigh.

A detective at the scene of the shooting interviewed Amber and Nicole's mother, who said that Amber and Aguilar had been sharing an apartment with two brothers, Jeremy and Adrian Cly. The brothers were arrested earlier this summer on suspicion of armed robbery and other charges in connection with several police investigations, and Amber moved into her mother's house, according to the police.

Amber's mother said that Aguilar and perhaps other people began asking about and accusing Amber of selling one of the brothers' property.

The detective showed the women's mother a video from Albuquerque police's Real Time Crime Center, which captured the shooting. The shooting shows a man and a woman pointing guns at the victims and muzzle flashes around Aguilar's gun, according to the warrant.

The mother said that based on body type she believed the woman was Aguilar.

Another woman who was in the group, but was not shot, told police that a couple days before the shooting, she was walking with Amber and Nicole on Central and an unknown man made threats about the missing items, according to the warrant.

That witness reviewed a "double-blind photo array" and identified Aguilar as the woman, according to court documents. That woman said she was "1,000,000 out of 1,000,000" sure that Aguilar was the woman in the video.

Officers talked to Nicole at the hospital, who told police that Aguilar had shot Nicole and Amber and that a man in his 20s had shot Martinez Jr., according to the warrant.