Warrant issued in woman's shooting

Oct. 1—Clovis authorities on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend through her bedroom window.

Chasidy Mathis, 37, is charged with aggravated battery and three other felonies following a Sept. 20 shooting at a home in the 1100 block of Hinkle Street. He remained at large going into the weekend.

Melissa Silva told police she was in bed when she "heard someone yelling from outside," court records show.

"(S)he looked over towards the window where the AC unit was and saw Chasidy standing outside yelling at her ... Melissa stated Chasidy then pointed a gun at her and fired two shots."

Silva was flown to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the left side of her abdomen. She was initially intubated and sedated, records show, but was able to talk with police late last week.

Silva's two teenage daughters were also in the home when their mother was shot. Both told police they were awakened by Silva's screams after the shooting.

One daughter told police she went outside after the shooting and saw Mathis standing near the porch and pointing a gun at her before running off.

Mathis has been booked into Curry County's jail multiple times, court records show, and was convicted of a felony in 2018 for possession of a controlled substance.

