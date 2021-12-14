Warrant issued for Woodstock man charged with two counts of domestic assault

Dec. 14—PIPESTONE — Brian James Vandervoort, 48, of Woodstock, has been charged with felony-level domestic assault by strangulation and gross misdemeanor domestic assault for allegedly inflicting bodily harm within 10 years of a previous domestic violence-related conviction.

On Dec. 2, the Pipestone County Sheriff's Office received a statement from a victim who reported an assault by Vandervoort. The report stated Vandervoort had thrown the victim around and stood on their head so that the victim had difficulty breathing.

Law enforcement observed bruises on the victim's ankle, arms, chest, back and legs and blood in the victim's shoe. According to the report, the victim stated they were afraid of Vandervoort.

Vandervoort was convicted of violating a domestic abuse no contact order in 2019.

If convicted, Vandervoort faces a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine for the felony count of domestic assault. The gross misdemeanor charge of domestic assault carries a maximum sentence of one year imprisonment and/or a $3,000 fine.

A warrant has been issued for Vandervoort.

The Southwest Crisis Center is available in our community to support and empower survivors of sexual and domestic violence. For questions about services or how you can help, contact the Southwest Crisis Center at 1-800-376-4311 or mnswcc.org.