Warrant out for Kent aggravated murder suspect

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Police received reports of “screams and possible gunshots” coming from a South Water Street home on Tuesday afternoon.

There, they found a 35-year-old woman shot dead. A warrant is now out for a 44-year-old suspect believed to have had a “domestic relationship” with the woman.

Reports came in just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, leading authorities to the home in the 1300 block of South Water Street, according to a news release from Kent police.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Dawan R. Wilson, 44, of Arizona, who’s now facing a count of aggravated murder in Kent Municipal Court.

“More information and updates will be provided as necessary,” wrote Lt. Mike Lewis.

