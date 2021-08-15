Warrant: Lawrenceville man's break-in at Mountain Motorsports ends in foot chase, stun gun use

Thomas Hartwell, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·2 min read

Aug. 15—A Lawrenceville man remains in jail after police say he cut his way through fences to get to a motorcycle at Mountain Motorsports in Marietta and was found with the key to a stolen $70,000 truck.

Steven Sanders, 33, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday after a foot chase that ended with the use of a stun gun, according to an arrest warrant. After a search, Marietta Police found Sanders in possession of a key fob for a stolen 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 parked in a lot next to where they say he used bolt cutters to cut at least two fences leading to Mountain Motorsports.

They also found him in possession of methamphetamine, about half an ounce of marijuana and bolt cutters stuffed down the front of his pants, the warrant shows.

The arrest warrant says Sanders "wore dark clothing, a mask with eye and mouth holes to conceal his face, a hat, and gloves to assist in not being detected" as he made his way into a fenced-off and covered area behind the business and attempted to start a motorcycle.

Police also say Sanders was caught on video "walking from the area where the (stolen) truck was parked, jumping a fence, in order to commit the subsequent crimes."

When a uniformed Marietta police officer discovered Sanders trying to start the motorcycle, the warrant says he "had to be tased and tackled to the ground in order to stop him from fleeing the scene."

Sanders faces felony charges including second-degree burglary, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of methamphetamine, jail records show.

He is being held at the Cobb jail without bond and has holds for two other law enforcement agencies, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.

