Warrant service leads to discovery of fake $100 bills

Jun. 10—A Crab Orchard area man didn't have a good day Saturday when he was arrested for an outstanding warrant and, while being processed at the Justice Center, was found in possession of bogus $100 bills.

Daniel Tyler Godsey, 23, 120 Haley's Grove Rd., is charged with criminal simulation after a correction officer processing him for incarceration found four counterfeit $100 bills in his wallet.

Godsey was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant and was also served an attachment for failure to appear. Jail records also show he is being held for another jurisdiction on an unknown charge.

Godsey's troubles began when Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Lucas Turner spotted Godsey as a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Hwy. 70 E. Turner knew Godsey was wanted for a probation violation and stopped the vehicle.

Driver of the vehicle, Gennie Shank, 48, turned out to also be wanted on a local attachment for failure to appear and by another jurisdiction on an unknown charge. Both were taken into custody.

At the jail while Godsey's personal property was being inventoried for safe keeping, a correction officer found the bogus bills, leading to another charge against Godsey.

No bond was set on the probation violation warrant and a bond of $8,000 was set on the criminal simulation charge.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com