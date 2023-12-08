Warrant: Lubbock teen fatally shot with gun stolen in vehicle burglary

Lubbock homicide investigators believe that a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot as he and other teens were in a vehicle passing around two firearms stolen during a vehicle burglary spree, according to court documents.

Lubbock police officials said officers responded at about 2:10 a.m. Dec. 3 to University Medical Center, where 14-year-old Zaydrian Valdez was taken by private vehicle for a gunshot wound.

Valdez later died, and the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit took over the investigation, according to a Lubbock police news release.

At the hospital, investigators spoke with the five teenagers Valdez was with that night and learned that they were driving around the city stealing property from unlocked vehicles.

Five people including two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Alyssa Gonzales, 18, faces counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony, and criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony.

Angelina Estrada, 17, faces a count of engaging in organized criminal activity, and Dehvin Garcia, 17, faces a count of engaging in organized criminal activity while using/exhibiting a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy face counts of theft of a firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity. The 13-year-old also faces a count of tampering with evidence.

Investigators believe Garcia drove the group in a black Cadillac Escalade to multiple areas in the city and dropped them off to commit vehicle burglaries. He'd then fetch them and take them to another area, according to an arrest warrant.

One of the locations was the parking lot of an apartment complex at 3001 South Loop 289, where the teens reportedly stole two guns from an unlocked vehicle.

The teens reportedly told investigators that they passed around the firearms while they were riding in the Escalade in the area of 82nd Street and U.S. Highway 87.

Investigators obtained evidence that the teens were taking pictures and videos of them handling the firearms, the warrant states.

As Gonzales handled one of the guns, it discharged a round into the seat where Valdez sat, striking him.

Garcia drove them to the UMC Emergency room. However, the 13-year-old boy reportedly took the gun Gonzales handled and dumped it in the field next to the hospital, the warrant states.

Police officials said investigators recovered the firearm.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Warrant: Lubbock teen fatally shot with gun stolen in vehicle burglary