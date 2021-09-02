Warrant: Mableton man jailed after being pulled from vehicle he was trying to steal

Sep. 2—A Mableton man is behind bars after police say he held three people at gunpoint and attempted to steal a vehicle before he was overpowered and pulled from it.

George Thomas, 29, faces six felonies — including three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder — in connection to the incident off Old Alabama Road, less than a mile west of Pebblebrook High School in the early morning hours on Sunday.

An arrest warrant shows Thomas climbed into a 2006 Ford Super Duty, started it and was about to try to drive away when the man who had just parked the truck — and whose friend owned the truck — spotted him. As the man and two others confronted Thomas, the warrant states Thomas pulled a Glock 17 handgun from his ankle, pointing it at the three men and threatening to "kill all of them."

The three men were successful, however, in pulling Thomas from the vehicle, police say.

In addition to the assault charges, Thomas faces charges of firearm possession and attempted vehicle theft, jail records show. He remains in the Cobb jail without bond.

