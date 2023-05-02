Warrant: Man accused of child abuse blamed spirit possession for infant's injuries

May 2—A man arrested last week for allegedly fracturing an infant's skull told Cobb police he believes the infant was possessed by spirits, and that he may have been too, according to his warrant.

Juan Francisco Lobo Hernandez, 28, was booked into the Cobb jail on April 25 for child abuse and aggravated battery, records show.

Hernandez is accused of causing multiple skull fractures to an infant on April 20 at a home on Dodgen Road in Mableton, the warrant states.

It was not clear from the warrant if Hernandez is one of the infant's parents, though he is identified as the last caretaker of the baby before symptoms of blunt force trauma appeared.

Police responded to the house around 8:40 p.m. that day and found the infant girl breathing abnormally, the warrant says.

The baby was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where her parents were unable to provide a reason for her skull fractures and internal bleeding to police, authorities said.

When Hernandez was interviewed by police five days after the infant was brought to the hospital, he said supernatural forces were at work targeting him and his family.

"Said accused stated that he (believed) paranormal activity had been conducted by spirits or a bad person who attempted to make his family suffer," the warrant says. "Said accused stated he believed said victim was possessed and that he may have been as well."

Hernandez was in jail for three days before making $33,220 bond.