Warrant: Man incited crowd of 20 in NE Cobb to beat passenger, damage car with children inside

Sep. 5—A Stone Mountain man faces at least 16 charges, including four felonies, after police say he encouraged a crowd of 20 to block an intersection, break the windows out of a motorist's car and beat at least one person inside while children in the vehicle watched.

Police say Francis Malyam Mboob, 19, and others stopped traffic in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 29, at Canton Road and Liberty Hill Road in northeast Cobb County as a large crowd watched drivers, including Mboob, doing doughnuts and burnouts in the intersection.

A warrant for Mboob's arrest says Mboob assisted in blocking the intersection and encouraged "20 or more" people to attack a red Mini Cooper with five people inside. The warrant shows Mboob is heard on a video he recorded telling the crowd to beat people inside the car "as the crowd attacked the occupants of the vehicle and broke the windows out of the vehicle."

The video also shows "multiple members of the crowd" running up to at least one person who was in the car "and striking him in the head repeatedly." Others in the vehicle were showered in broken glass, and the car was left with windows, headlights and taillights broken out, the warrant states.

Police say a 9-month-old and 7-year-old were among the passengers in the car and were traumatized by the attack, which left glass fragments in the infant's hair and the 7-year-old shaking and crying.

A warrant for Mboob's arrest shows he is charged with felonies including two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and one count each of criminal interference with government property and second-degree criminal damage.

He also faces misdemeanors including five charges of simple assault fear and one charge each of riot, obstructing a highway or street, laying drags, covering a license plate, driving in violation of license restrictions, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Jail records show he faces an additional charge on a separate warrant for promoting illegal drag racing and laying drag.

Though the separate warrant carries a bond of $7,500, jail records show Mboob has not been released and is being held without bond at the Cobb County jail on the other charges. His warrant cites his being a "danger to person or community," as the reason bond is denied.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.