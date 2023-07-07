Warrant:Manadmits to deadly shooting in Hartford; says victim robbed him

Jul. 7—The charges include murder, stealing a firearm and eight counts of possession of a firearm because he had nine guns, including a shotgun and a pistol that police say had been stolen. Green is a convicted felon in Massachusetts and is not supposed to have a gun, police said in the warrant.

He also had a large-capacity magazine and illegal drugs, including 41 grams, or 1.4 ounces, of crack cocaine, the warrant states. The discovery of the guns and drugs led to more charges.

Green is in custody at the Hartford Correctional Center on $2.5 million bail, Andrius Banevicius, a spokesperson for the state Department of Correction, said Friday.

Gregory Betsey died in the shooting, which happened around dawn in the parking lot behind a building near Green's. Betsey would have turned 44 on Wednesday,

Betsey's girlfriend, who was with him at the time, told police they took a shortcut through the neighborhood while walking home, the warrant said.

While walking through a rear parking lot behind one building, which turned out to be Green's, Betsey saw a discarded wooden case on a back stairway and took it, the girlfriend told police. The warrant doesn't say to whom the case belonged, but it says a woman on the third-floor porch was watching them.

The couple then walked to a neighboring parking lot where Betsey smoked a cigarette, his girlfriend told police. That's where "an unknown male dressed in all black approached Betsey and without warning started shooting him," the warrant said.

People saw Green and the woman who had been watching the couple run into the neighboring building, and they were captured by surveillance cameras as well, according to the warrant. The woman had been living with Green.

Green freely admitted to having the drugs and guns when police interviewed him, although he was not willing to sign the surveillance photos that police say showed him at the scene of the homicide holding a revolver, the warrant says.

He told detectives that he, like the woman he lives with, saw Betsey and his girlfriend that morning. Although he didn't know his name, he recognized Betsey as one of the people who had set him up and robbed him the day before when he went to Capitol Avenue and James Street to meet a person selling a car. He reported the robbery to police, the warrant says.

According to the warrant, Green told police he "became fearful that he was recognized by this male and that one of his attackers/robbers now knew where he lived."

"Green went inside his apartment, retrieved a .38-caliber revolver and with the intentions of shooting this male, he left the apartment," the affidavit states. "Green exited his building, walked across Natalie Street, approached the male until he was within a few arms lengths and shot at him until he was out of ammunition," it says.

After an initial contact with responding officers, Green was afraid they knew what he did, the warrant said, "so in an attempt to make everything easier for everyone involved he exited his building and approached officers on scene."