Warrant: Marietta man beat another man to death with two-by-four

May 3—A man allegedly beat another man to death using a piece of two-by-four lumber with exposed screws, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Efren Jimenez Padron, 43, is accused of killing Lorenzo Tatum in an altercation around noon on Sunday, April 30, the warrant for his arrest states.

Tatum's body was found behind the Latinos Beauty Salon in the Westside Shopping Center on Sandtown Road, Officer Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta police spokesperson, told the MDJ.

"The suspect in this particular case is known to the police department," McPhilamy said. "He, when confronted with the evidence, admitted to being involved in an altercation with the deceased. He could not explain any of that altercation, nor did he go into any details about what started it."

There were no witnesses of the altercation, McPhilamy said, and people in the area called police after finding Tatum's body behind the shopping center.

"People did witness the suspect afterwards, and they did share that information with us, and it allowed us to make an arrest quickly in this case," McPhilamy said.

Padron was taken to the hospital with injuries he received in the altercation, McPhilamy said.

Padron was booked into the Cobb Adult Detention Center at 3:40 p.m. on Monday, May 1, according to jail records.

Listed as transient or homeless in numerous warrants, Padron was charged with criminal trespass in July 2020 for sleeping behind the Westside Shopping Center, and he was charged with the same crime in August 2020 for returning to the site after receiving notice to vacate the premises.

According to the July 2020 warrant, he was issued a criminal trespass warning for the Westside Shopping Center on Aug. 30, 2019.

Padron is charged with murder and aggravated assault and is being held at the Cobb jail without bond.