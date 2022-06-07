Warrant: Marietta teen attempts to shoot at officers after being accused of shoplifting

Jun. 7—After being accused of shoplifting in an Austell Walmart on Thursday, a Marietta teenager tried to fire a handgun at officers, according to a warrant for her arrest.

At around 4 p.m., Dominique Bergerson, 17, was at the Walmart Supercenter on the 1100 block of East-West Connector Road when officers arrived to take her into custody for allegedly shoplifting. While handcuffed, Bergerson reached over toward the handgun in her backpack and attempted "to pull the trigger on said handgun to shoot the handgun in a room full of officers," according to her arrest warrant.

Bergerson pulled away from the officer with one handcuff on her arm and allegedly kicked the officer after being told to stop resisting and also allegedly spat on an officer as she was being taken into custody. She allegedly ripped wires and camera cables out of the patrol car while in the rear seat, according to the warrant.

Bergerson faces multiple felony counts for aggravated assault with a weapon and a felony for criminal interference with government property, among other charges.

As of Monday, Bergerson remained in the Cobb jail without bail.