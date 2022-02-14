Warrant: Murder suspect said he heard song telling him to kill

Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
A 32-year-old man arrested on a murder warrant on Sunday reportedly told police investigators he acted in self defense, telling them a song was compelling him and another man to kill each other, according to an arrest warrant.

Lubbock police arrested Allan Montemayor on Sunday in connection with the death of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos in a storage unit in the 2700 block of North Frankford Road. Montemayor was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of murder.

His charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit that began after Lubbock firefighters responding to a fire in the unit found a body that appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma.

Investigators at the scene learned that officers were dispatched to another address for a call involving the tenant of the unit.

Investigators learned that Montemayor arrived at an address on 52nd Street telling people there was a body in his storage unit. Three people at the address told investigators Montemayor told them he "------ up," the warrant states.

Video from the storage unit's security cameras showed a pickup truck with a license plate linked to Montemayor arrived at the complex. Investigators saw two people exit the vehicle and enter the storage unit. About two hours and 20 minutes later the driver is seen locking the storage unit and driving away.

Montemayor spoke with investigators and initially appeared unconcerned when asked about what happened at the storage unit, according to the warrant.

However, his behavior changed when investigators told him they knew about the body.

Montemayor reportedly told them he used the bathroom in the storage unit and when he came out Ramos set a fire and attacked him with a bat.

He reportedly indicated to investigators he acted in self defense, that "it was either me or him," the warrant states. However, Montemayor refused to talk more without an attorney.

Investigators collected his clothing and found blood on his legs when they removed his pants.

He reportedly told investigators a song was telling Ramos and him to kill each other, the warrant states.

Montemayor remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Warrant: Lubbock murder suspect said he heard song telling him to kill

