Warrant:Nannyhad 3 children in back seat of car during Fairfield crash that killed Meghan Raveis

Jul. 19—The crash occurred around 2:55 p.m. on June 23. Evidence at the scene suggested Raveis, 45, was walking or jogging south on the grassy roadside adjacent to the northbound lane when she was struck from behind, police said in Rice's arrest warrant affidavit.

While driving a 2022 gray Jeep Wagoneer south on Redding Road, police said, Rice "could not stay in her proper lane of travel, crossed over the double yellow line and continued traveling south in the north bound lane of travel," the warrant said.

The Jeep then veered to the left, struck a mailbox and then Raveis, throwing Raveis forward about 30 feet, the warrant said. After colliding with Raveis, the Jeep swerved back into the northbound lane, crossed the double yellow line and stopped in the southbound lane.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that "the pedestrian was not moving and bleeding from her head," according to the warrant. A witness told police he saw Raveis lying in the grass next to a fire hydrant and gave her chest compressions. A passerby also ran up to help before first responders arrived to administer advanced life support, according to the warrant.

Raveis, managing director of the William Raveis Charitable Fund and the wife of Ryan Raveis, William Raveis Inc. co-president, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m.

In her obituary, Raveis was described as a "beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend whose loving heart was felt by those around her."

"She was a model of devotion to her family, friends, and interests which brought communities together and advocated on behalf of those in need," the obituary reads.

It is unclear from the warrant what caused Rice to veer out of the lane.

At the scene, police found the Jeep parked in the southbound lane of Redding Road and Rice "visibly upset and crying," police said in the warrant.

Rice, a Newtown resident, told police she was a nanny and had three children in the car's back seat at the time of the crash. She was driving and taking back roads toward Westport. Rice told police she was going south on Redding Road when "all of a sudden, she struck a woman who was walking," according to the warrant.

"Meghan (Rice) stated she did not remember seeing this woman prior to striking her" with her vehicle, the warrant said.

After she hit the woman, Rice said, she stopped her vehicle and got out, ran to the woman and called 911. The three children were not injured and were turned over to their parents when they arrived at the scene, according to the warrant.

An officer conducted a Nystagmus Test, a sobriety test that looks at whether someone's eyes make rapid, uncontrolled movements that could occur when intoxicated, and "reported there was no suspicion of impaired driving." Another officer at the scene said there was "no reasonable suspicious to conduct field sobriety tests," the warrant said.

Police estimated Rice had been driving about 31.67 mph at the time of the crash, according to the warrant. The speed limit in the residential neighborhood is 25 mph.

Police noted in the warrant that as a vehicle approaches the area of the crash, there is a clear line of sight for 248 feet, including both lanes, the mailbox and the fire hydrant.

Images from Google Streetview show the roadway is straight from Governor's Lane to Verna Hill Road, and a 25 mph speed limit sign is posted on the 500 block of Redding Road.

Detectives were granted a search warrant to look at Rice's cellphone data during the crash to determine whether distracted driving contributed to the collision. After examining the records, a Fairfield police detective reported "that there was no reasonable suspicious to conclude (Rice) was texting while operating (the Jeep) prior to impact," according to the warrant.

In the warrant, police noted that Rice's lawyer contacted a police sergeant in late June, saying they'd be interested in scheduling a time to provide a statement. However, they had not done so as of July 11, the warrant noted.