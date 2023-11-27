WARRANT: NY man accused of asking Cherokee County girls for inappropriate images on Instagram

A New York man has been charged in Cherokee County after officials accused him of asking underage girls for inappropriate images online.

According to warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News, 36-year-old Michael Merle of Miller Place, New York, was arrested this month after authorities investigated his online activity.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Merle had contacted three 14-year-old girls on Instagram between July 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022, asking them for sexually explicit content.

Authorities have not said if Merle has contacted any other underage girls besides the victims in Cherokee County.

Merle was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

