Warrant:NYman broke into Stamford country club to steal golf clubs

Aug. 3—The warrant said Stamford police were called to the country club on Long Ridge Road where an employee told them he had been alerted at 1 a.m. that the security alarm at the golf pro shop went off. The warrant said about $2,500 worth of golf clubs were taken from the shop, noting entry was made through the side door, where police found pry marks.

The warrant said there was no video or photo evidence of the break-in and golfers had already touched the door prior to police arrival.

On July 6, the New Canaan police notified Stamford investigators about a suspect they identified in a similar incident at the New Canaan Country Club.

According to the warrant, Bartasek agreed to meet with an officer from New Canaan and return the golf clubs he stole at that country club and he signed a statement admitting to the burglary and theft at the Rock Rimmon Country Club. The warrant said he told police he used a screwdriver to pry the door open and took the golf clubs.

After several attempts to contact Bartasek, the warrant said, Stamford police filed for a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested Tuesday and released on $10,000 bail.

Online judicial records show he is not facing charges related to the New Canaan incident.

