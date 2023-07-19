Warrant:Off-dutyfirefighter wrestled gun from man charged in Ansonia road rage incident in June

Jul. 18—A witness who approached police at the scene said he saw the two men struggling over the gun in the parking lot, heard two "pops" that he presumed were gunfire, and then saw the man, later identified as Quituizaca-Tigre, pointing the weapon toward the sky "to make it safe."

Quituizaca-Tigre was not charged and was released after giving police a detailed explanation of what happened. Witnesses and video from the store confirmed the firefighter's version of the events that day, the warrant said.

Martinez was taken to an area hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg and was later released. He was charged by warrant on July 11 and held on $300,000 bond after his arraignment in the Superior Court in Derby. He is due back in court on Aug. 3.

Martinez had followed Quituizaca-Tigre into the Marshall department store on Main Street on June 22, believing the firefighter had cut him off in traffic, touching off an incident that led to his own shooting, police said in the warrant.

But Quituizaca-Tigre was driving a red Honda CRZ, not the black vehicle that had almost hit Martinez, who was riding a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection near the Main Street plaza where Marshalls is located, the warrant said.

After he was confronted by Martinez in the store, Quituizaca-Tigre walked out of the building with Martinez to show him he was driving a red car, not a black one, and that he had the keys to the car and could unlock it, the warrant said. He also told Martinez that he was a firefighter and showed him his gear, which was in the truck of the vehicle, Quituizaca-Tigre told police, according to the warrant.

Martinez, however, responded by threatening the firefighter and putting a gun to his neck, Quituizaca-Tigre said. He initially thought it was a joke, the firefighter told police, but then quickly realized the gun was real, the warrant said. He explained to police that he had an Army background and self-defense training so he took control of the gun by holding the barrel and calling for help, the warrant said.

But he couldn't completely get the gun away from Martinez, who was punching him from behind, the warrant said. At that point, the gun went off, sending a bullet into the floorboard of Quituizaca-Tigre's car and causing the firefighter to become genuinely scared, he told police, according to the warrant.

Quituizaca-Tigre continued screaming for help and gained control of the gun but couldn't fully get it out of Martinez's hands as the weapon was pointed at his attacker's chest, Quituizaca-Tigre said. "Tigre said he did not want to kill the male and knew that would likely happen if he pulled the trigger while the gun was pointed at his chest, therefore he began trying to pull the male's arms downward in order to shoot his foot," the warrant said.

The firefighter put his finger with the other man's on the trigger to prevent Martinez from firing the weapon, he told police, according to the warrant. But Martinez's finger slipped off causing the weapon to fire a shot into his own leg, Quituizaca-Tigre said, according to the warrant.

Martinez then begged Quituizaca-Tigre not to call police, the firefighter said, according to police.

As the scene was playing out in the parking lot, Marshall store employees locked the door and at least one witness called 911, the warrant said.

Responding officers found Martinez with a gunshot wound and the gun and Quituizaca-Tigre on the ground, the warrant said. The firefighter gave his version of events twice, with police finding a hole in the floor of his car where the first bullet passed through and left a gouge in the pavement and bullet fragments nearby, according to the warrant.

Martinez initially told investigators while he was waiting to be treated at the emergency department at Yale New Haven Hospital that Quituizaca-Tigre shot him with a gun he had pulled out of his car as the two men were arguing about the traffic incident, the warrant said. When asked if he saw the other man with a gun, he said no and then asked to speak to his father, according to the warrant.

Martinez's father told officers that his son had recently purchased a gun but it wasn't stored in the case where it should have been left, the warrant said. An attorney representing Martinez last called police to tell them his client would not be interviewed again and to let him know when an arrest warrant was ready.

