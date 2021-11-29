Warrant: Owner sexually assaulted crime victim after she was placed in his motel

A motel owner in scenic northwestern Connecticut faces charges after police say he sexually assaulted a guest placed at his business by an agency that was trying to help the woman — who had been the victim of a violent crime.

State police say there is a pattern of inappropriate behavior on the part of Natverial Dalpatbhai Patel, who they say appears to have targeted vulnerable women at his Cornwall motel and Torrington hotel for years.

Patel, 62, was arrested Nov. 16 on a warrant charging him with second-degree burglary, third-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. He posted $50,000 bail and is due in Superior Court in Torrington Tuesday. Patel didn’t return calls, and his lawyer, Noah Kores, said “no comment at this time.”

According to the affidavit for his arrest, troopers responded to a women’s crisis center Oct. 4 and talked to a client who said she was inappropriately touched more than once by the owner of the motel where she had been placed, the Hitching Post Country Motel, 45 Kent Road South in Cornwall. She only knew the man — who lives at the motel — as “Jack.” A spokeswoman from the organization said her agency did not place the woman there, and she didn’t know which one did.

The first day the woman was there in September, she saw that her shower was not working, so she knocked on his door and asked him to fix it. He told her to come in and he started hugging her, she told the trooper. He then forcibly kissed her and squeezed her, the warrant says, stopping only when his wife pulled into the parking lot.

When the woman told Patel she didn’t want him to touch her, he smirked and laughed, it says.

In another interview, she told police Patel wanted to know why she was there, but she did not feel comfortable talking about it, the warrant says. He kept saying, “It’s going to be OK, I’m going to take care of you.” Patel later told police he heard she had been kidnapped and raped.

The woman told police that Patel came to her room two more times over the next two days — to fix the shower and the television — and each time kissed and touched her against her will.

On the following day, Patel knocked on her door and told her the motel was booked for the weekend and she had to go to his hotel in Torrington. He also told her that the agency that had placed her at his Cornwall motel had wanted her to go there, according to the warrant.

He drove her to the Royal Inn, 19 Nathaniel St. in Torrington, guided her to a room for which he had a key card and said he’d be back. He came back and again kissed and groped her and told her that she could make money and “have dates,” the warrant says. She told police she pushed him away and said no.

‘Screamed as loud as I could’

A few days later, when the victim left her room, a hotel worker handed her a phone and indicated Patel was on the line. Patel told the victim he would not come get her until the rooms were clean. The worker gave her a piece of paper with nine room numbers on it, some underlined, and Patel told her the underlined ones were “my money rooms,” the woman said. She would get $100 for those rooms, he told her, according to the warrant. She assumed that meant he wanted her to have sexual contact with men, but she cleaned the rooms “because I wanted out of Torrington” and did not interact with guests.

Later that day, Patel came into her room with his own key and began taking off her clothes and his own the warrant says.

“I immediately screamed as loud as I could,” she told police, and Patel stopped. He told her to get in the car and she did, the warrant says.

On the way back to Cornwall, he told her she lost him money, but didn’t elaborate, according to the warrant. “He was mad that I would not stay there,” it says. “He just kept saying he was mad that I lost him money. Jack never went into details as to why I lost him money.”

He gave her $40 for cleaning the rooms, the warrant says.

The next morning, she called the agency that had put her in the motel and a staff member “immediately came and picked me up and placed me in another location,” it says. “I truly believe Jack was trying to push me into prostitution,” she told police.

She said Patel was trying to “take advantage of me because of the situation I was in,” the warrant says. “While in Torrington, if I did not scream as loud as I could, Jack would have raped me.”

In all, she told troopers, Patel groped her 12 times in his motel and hotel, according to the warrant.

Pattern of complaints

As they continued their investigation, the state police obtained three complaints about Patel to Torrington police that date back eight years. Taken together, the complaints “show a consistent pattern of complaints against Patel” by women with “a similar background as the victim,” the warrant says.

In December 2013, a woman who lived at the Royal Inn reported an incident to Torrington police during which Patel “began to rub her arm and stated how sorry he was for the hard times she was going through.” He then put his hands on her face and tried to kiss her, she said. The woman told police she backed away, shook her head and began crying. Patel stepped away, said he was sorry and that he was her friend and handed her $15, the warrant says.

The woman told police she only reported the incident so it would be documented, it says.

Reading from the report of the incident, Torrington Det. Kevin Tieman said the investigating officer found that Patel did not commit a crime. The officer wanted to talk to Patel, however, but the woman asked him not to because she had to stay there another week.

In September 2017, a complainant said she was working at the Royal Inn for a few weeks in exchange for a free room. She was asked to leave because she had allowed a friend to stay with her, and that was not permitted by the hotel. Patel came into her room unannounced, “and pushed her on the bed, then jumped on her,” the warrant says. The lock on the door didn’t work.

The woman who called police said, “Jack Patel would assault her and verbally abuse her,” it says, causing her to be frightened of him — which is why she asked her friend to stay with her.

Tieman said the woman called police to help her remove her belongings from the room. Her complaints about Patel were unsubstantiated because she didn’t follow up with police, and the case was closed.

According to the warrant, the third complaint was about an assault at the Royal Inn in October 2017. While police took information about the assault, they learned it involved a witness who said she was getting paid to have sex at the hotel.

She said the owner, who she also identified as “Jack,” is a customer and specifically put her in Room No. 1 because surveillance cameras do not cover that area, the warrant says.

“The complainant stated that this is not only so the owner’s wife cannot see him going in and out of the room but also because he is aware of the illegal activity (prostitution) that takes place in the room,” it says. He had a master key and has let himself in the room to have sex with her.

Tieman said the assault turned out to be a stabbing. The man who was stabbed in the leg claimed he stabbed himself while he was jumping out a hotel window.

Asked why police didn’t further investigate the prostitute allegation, Tieman said there was a lack of credible witnesses.

‘I am not a pimp’

In October, when state police talked to Patel, he was “very nervous and sweating profusely,” the warrant says. They were at his home in the Cornwall Bridge motel because he “refused to go to Troop B.”

Patel told the investigators he took the victim to the liquor store and purchased her a bottle of liquor on the second day she was staying there. He said they talked about her having been kidnapped and raped at some point in her life. He said he only hugged her, the warrant says.

Saying “I am not a pimp,” Patel denied he lost money because of the woman, the warrant says. He also denied telling her she could make $100 in certain rooms at his Torrington hotel, it says.

He told police the woman has “mental problems,” the warrant says, and that he tries to “comfort people and be friendly.”

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.