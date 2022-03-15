Warrant: Police were already watching arson suspect before synagogue, church fires

Even before fires at a New Britain synagogue and church led to her arrest on arson charges, Kimorah Parker was on the radar of police, according to a warrant for her arrest.

Parker, 30, of New Britain was a person of interest in vandalism at a Greek Orthodox church, a small fire at a church on Curtis Street and a fire in a vacant house on Grove Hill in the city, the warrant says. The three incidents happened in the days before the Friday-night synagogue and church fires.

Parker, who police say also is known as Akeem McDavid, was seen walking near the Greek Orthodox Church immediately after someone threw a rock through its window, and she posted a comment about the fire at the vacant home within hours of the blaze, the warrant says.

She was arrested Saturday and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree arson in connection with the fire at the vacant Congregation Tephereth Israel Synagogue, which was set in three separate places in the basement, the warrant says.

According to the affidavit, 911 dispatchers received an anonymous call about 8 p.m. Friday from someone who said the synagogue at 76 Winter St. was on fire. The fire spread behind the basement walls and put a hole in the first floor. It was under control and stopped spreading by about 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, about 8:50 p.m., a fire was reported at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church at 99 Franklin Square, about 1.2 miles away. Firefighters from West Hartford, Hartford and Bristol responded to that fire since New Britain’s crews were tied up with the first one. The St. Matthew’s fire was in the kitchen and was knocked down by 9:30 p.m.

While the second team of firefighters was at St. Matthew’s, at 9:09 p.m., an alarm sounded at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main St. A police officer responded and found no active fire or damage, the warrant says. Investigators learned that someone had thrown a large, concrete container at a glass door pane, smashing it and allowing the person to use the inside door handle to let themselves in.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, a sergeant noticed a person police had identified as Parker in the area of the Christian Pentecostal Church at 1190 West Main St., according to the warrant. She struggled with him and other officers when they tried to take her into custody, and she was charged with interfering with an officer.

By that time, Parker had already captured the attention of an even a higher-ranking officer, the warrant says.

