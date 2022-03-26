Warrant provides more information on deadly cabaret shooting in Lubbock County

File image

A 51-year-old man arrested in Austin in connection with the fatal shooting of an employee at a gentlemen's club south of Lubbock is now at the Lubbock County jail.

Kennon Shaw was booked Wednesday into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of murder, according to jail records. His bond is set at $500,000.

He was initially arrested by U.S. Marshals March 16 in the 200 block of Pedernales Street in Austin, sheriff's officials announced at the time.

His charge stems from a Lubbock County Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation of a deadly shooting at the Angelwitch Cabaret in the 600 block of Country Road 7150.

Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies responding to a 1:50 a.m. shots fired call at the club found 28-year-old Joseph Burk suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died, according to an arrest warrant.

Burk was an employee of the club, which had a security camera system that captured the shooting, the warrant states.

Video footage from the cameras reportedly show a man wearing blue cap, blue shirt and blue jeans arguing with Burk before the shooting, according to the warrant, which did not reveal the cause of the argument.

The gunman also fires at the club's manager but misses, walks out of the club and drives away in a sliver or light gold Lincoln Town Car that has a paper buyer's tag.

Investigators identified Shaw as the gunman after comparing an old mug shot to the video, the warrant states.

Investigators traveled to Shaw's home in the 1500 block of East Cornell Street in Lubbock where they found the Town Car, which is the vehicle he was known to drive.

