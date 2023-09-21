Warrant recalled on Kentucky woman who faces murder charge in her father’s death, records show

A bench warrant issued for a Barren County woman indicted on a murder charge has been recalled, according to online court documents.

Cheryl “Leighanne” Bennett, 46, was indicted on a murder charge for the death of her father, Michael “Mickey” Logsdon. Bennett’s mother, 71-year-old Donna Logsdon, was also indicted on a murder charge in January 2023 by a Barren County grand jury. They are alleged to have turned off and on a machine that assisted with Michael Logsdon’s breathing over the course of five hours, causing his death.

Both women have been out of custody since January while their case moves through the court system after a family member posted their bail, according to court documents. For much of that time, the two have been on house arrest at the home where the murder allegedly happened, court documents say.

Last week, online court documents showed Bennett had an active warrant issued for her arrest due to “probable cause of a bond violation.” However, that warrant has since been recalled, according to online court documents.

When a warrant is recalled, it has been ordered that the warrant is void, withdrawn or canceled.

Maj. Terry Flatt, public information officer with the Glasgow Police Department, confirmed that the department did not receive an active warrant to serve to Bennett.

Correspondence from GPS monitoring service You Turn sent to the Barren Circuit judge overseeing the case indicated that there was concern Bennett “may be in violation of her bond conditions.” The correspondence was sent before a warrant was issued or recalled. The message was filed into court documents and obtained by the Herald-Leader.

Barren County Circuit Court Judge John Alexander, who’s overseeing the case, declined to comment on the issue. The Barren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office also declined to comment.