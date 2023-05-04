Warrant reveals new details in Wednesday’s fatal shootout in southwest Macon

The shooting that killed a Macon man in southwest Macon Wednesday night came after a woman “heard a gunshot” and grabbed her own gun before a shootout, according to a warrant obtained by the Telegraph.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators said in a warrant that the killing of Trerico Kenyon Thomas, 43, was part of a brief shootout in a house just off Bloomfield Road in southwest Macon.

Destiny Olivia Barry, 21, was in her house on Greenwood Terrace at about 10 p.m. Wednesday when she heard a gunshot, the warrant said. She had apparently been at a neighbor’s house across the street and had come home to use the bathroom.

Barry left the bathroom, grabbed her gun from her bedroom and went to the living room, where she discovered Thomas in her house holding a gun, according to the warrant.

Thomas was apparently leaving the house when Barry entered the living room, the warrant said. Barry allegedly shot at Thomas, who fired back, according to the warrant. Barry told her mom to “get down” while Thomas kept shooting into the house.

After the shooting stopped and Thomas left, Barry ran into the street outside the house. She spied Thomas, who was sitting in his car, and shot him, the warrant said. Barry then took Thomas out of the car, laid him on the street and waited for police to arrive.

It was unclear in the warrant why Thomas might have been in Barry’s home, or if his house was the one Barry was visiting earlier that night. Barry was questioned after the shootout by sheriff’s deputies before she was arrested and charged with murder.

Thomas’s death is the 19th homicide in Bibb County this year, putting the city on pace for roughly 60 homicides this year. The shootout is one of eight shootings in the city within the past three weeks that left four dead and six injured.