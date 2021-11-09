Warrant reveals more details in deadly central Lubbock shooting

File image

A woman reportedly told homicide investigators that a 20-year-old man's actions defending her were out of line on Friday when he shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during an argument at a central Lubbock apartment.

Lubbock police arrested Ryan Christopher Menegay in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Guerra at an apartment in the 4000 block 50th Street.

Lubbock police responding to a shots fired call about 4:50 p.m. found Guerra suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died, according to an arrest warrant.

Lubbock police spoke to Menegay, who was initially released.

Investigators also spoke to two people, described in the warrant as "independent witnesses," who said they saw Guerra and the woman walk out of the apartment and continue arguing.

They said Menegay followed them and was armed with a rifle. They said they didn't see Guerra make any movement they believed was threatening toward Menegay or the woman, the warrant states.

However, they said Menegay tried to hit Guerra with the butt of his rifle but missed.

Then Menegay, pointing the weapon at Guerra, fired once and Guerra fell to the ground, the warrant states.

The witness' account of the shooting differed from Menegay's statement, according to the warrant, which did not detail Menegay's version of events.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of murder. His bond is set at $350,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Warrant issued in fatal central Lubbock shooting