Warrant served in sexual assault case, separate charges filed

Jul. 30—MANKATO — The man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2015 now faces separate charges stemming from his Thursday arrest in Mankato.

Lazarous Lazaro Thomas, 27, was charged with four felonies related to criminal sexual conduct and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Blue Earth County District Court earlier in July, with prosecutors alleging that DNA analysis linked him to the 2015 sexual assault. A girl between 13 and 16 years old told police that a man climbed through her bedroom window before the offense then fled afterward.

A warrant went out for Thomas' arrest once prosecutors filed the charges on July 20.

Police officers reportedly found him in a Mankato school and park zone Thursday, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint states a corrections officer then discovered a baggie in Thomas' left sock while processing him into jail, and the substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Thomas now faces additional felony charges for third-degree and fifth-drug possession and a gross misdemeanor for introducing a controlled substance into jail.

His first court appearances in the sexual assault and drug possession cases are scheduled for Aug. 10.

